CCSD to hold dress code expo during tax-free weekend

The Chambers County School District is planning on sponsoring a dress code expo for its students on Thursday, July 14; Friday, July 15; Saturday, July 16; Sunday, July 17 and Monday, July 18, according to a CCSD press release. The expo has been planned in conjunction with Alabama’s tax-free weekend.

CCSD plans on hosting vendors with clothing for sale for students and their families to purchase that will be permissible for the upcoming school year under the new dress code. Some of the vendors are planning cost-saving incentives for families to participate. Additionally, all visitors will be able to participate with purchases using Alabama’s tax-free weekend incentive for back-to-school shopping. Alabama’s back-to-school tax-free weekend begins on 12:01 a.m. on the third Friday in July and ends at midnight the following Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

The dress code expo will be hosted in two different sites to make it easier for families to attend.

The first site will be set up at Bob Harding Shawmut Elementary School in Valley in the air-conditioned gymnasium. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 14, Friday, July 15t and Saturday, July 16.

The second site will be set up at the ALFA building in LaFayette on Sunday, July 17 and Monday, July 18. Sunday’s sale hours in LaFayette will be from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CDT. Monday, July 18 will be the final day of the expo with sale hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who wants to participate as a vendor should reach out to David Owen, assistant superintendent with Chambers County Schools by calling (334) 864-9343 or by emailing him at owend@chambersk12.org.