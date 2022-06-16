Chambers Academy focusing on getting in shape and trust building

Chambers Academy is focusing on building team chemistry and getting in shape during summer workouts.

Every student participating in a sport is required to take part in these workouts.

Athletic Director Jason Allen knows these workouts are important to his programs.

“This is the time not only to get stronger but to build trust with your teammates,” Allen said. “They know who they can depend on, who’s going to be here. We’ve been really successful around here because our kids have always shown up for our offseason workouts, and they have a great attitude.”

With Chambers being a smaller school, many of their students play multiple sports. The boys basketball team is holding June playdates, but the focus right now is football.

“We have a lot of dual-sport athletes, even tri-sport athletes,” Allen said. “We try to keep an eye on basketball, but our next sport is football, so that’s our primary focus during our summer workouts.”

Allen doesn’t think his athletes should focus on one sport when working out, but they should focus more on being fit.

“It’s important that you stay well-rounded,” Allen said. “The main thing we’re trying to accomplish in our summer workouts is we’re trying to get stronger, and we’re trying to get in better shape.”

While other schools choose to have workouts in the mornings or evenings, Chambers mostly holds workouts in the afternoons.

“It’s always worked out really well for us to work out in the afternoon,” Allen said. “A lot of our kids work summer jobs.”

One of the caveats of working out in the afternoon during summer is the heat.

“It’s pretty hot,” Allen said. “A lot of our guys work out in the sun all day then they come do these workouts. I tell them the most important thing is to stay hydrated. You drink a lot of fluids, hopefully water.”

Allen also thinks working out in the heat helps them prepare for football season since it will still be hot at the beginning of the season.

“It’s unbearable a lot of times,” Allen said. “I want our guys to get adapted to it. I think the more you’re in it, the more you’re able to adapt to your environment.”

Chambers begins fall practice for football on Aug. 1 and will play their first game against Lee-Scott Academy on Aug. 18.