Chambers County Deputy killed during vehicle chase Monday

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:38 p.m. Monday, June 20, claimed the life of a Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy J’mar C. Abel, 24, of Auburn.

Abel was fatally injured while on patrol. Abel was driving his assigned patrol vehicle, a 2017 Ford Explorer when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Abel was transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:41 p.m. according to Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley. Abel had been with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office for two years, with today being his anniversary with the department.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 278, approximately five miles south of Roanoke, in Chambers County.

Roanoke Police Chief Jonathan Caldwell said RPD officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding.”Our officers attempted to stop the suspect for speeding,” Caldwell told VTN. “The suspect drove into Chambers County. We contacted Chambers County Sheriffs’ department for assistance, Chambers County spiked the suspect and the suspect was apprehended. The suspect had [an] active warrant in Randolph County. Narcotics were also located in the vehicle. He was transported back to Randolph County.”

“On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy J’mar Abel. Deputy Abel’s loss is an indescribable tragedy for the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, his local community and the State of Alabama,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “We join the rest of the law enforcement community in mourning the loss of this true professional and devoted public servant.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall offered the following statement in response to the line of duty death of Deputy Abel.

“Alabama’s law enforcement community is saddened tonight to learn of the loss of Chambers County Deputy Sheriff J’Mar Colin Abel, who gave his life while protecting the public,” Marshall said in a press release. “Deputy Sheriff Abel is the seventh Alabama law enforcement officer to perish in the line of duty this year, giving his all to fulfill his oath to protect and serve the public. His loss reminds us of the sacrifice that our law enforcement heroes make for us every day. We can never repay them.”

Abel is survived by his fiancée, Jasmine Gaddist, of Auburn, and his father, Martin Abel, of Rainbow City.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CCSO is asking you to keep Abel’s family and friends, as well as the brothers and sisters of the Sheriff’s Office, in your thoughts and prayer. Arrangements will be posted when determined.