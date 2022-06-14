Chambers County Development Authority to host multi-industry job fair

Need a job? The Chambers County Development Authority will be holding a multi-industry hiring event on June 22 at the Valley Community Center. The companies hiring will be Wooshin USA, Ajin USA, West Fraser, WestRock, Daedong HI-LEX Of America, John Soules Foods and Wayne Davis Concrete.

There will be two time slots. The first will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT, and the second will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. EDT.

This is not an event that the CCDA holds regularly.

“This was just an idea after talking to some of our companies and realizing that they needed some employees and had some hiring needs — that’s kind of how it came about,” said project manager Ansley Emfinger of the CCDA.

Emfinger said the event will be held in the Crowder Room, and signs will be in place to direct guests to the right location.

The CCDA has requested that the companies have information about their open positions on their tables. Emfinger said the companies may or may not decide to hire visitors on the spot.

“We’ve told them that they’re going to have to have an opportunity to do interviews on-site, if they’d like,” she said.

Emfinger recommended that visitors dress business casual or business professional.

“I hope that the companies can fill some positions and gain some valuable employees,” she said.

The Valley Community Center is located at 130 Sportsplex Drive in Valley.