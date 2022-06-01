Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for June 1

Published 3:53 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Charles Schroeder, 28, Valley, FTP Child Support
Cody Mcclurg, 33, Woodland, Fugitive From Justice

