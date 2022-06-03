Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for June 3

Published 4:34 pm Friday, June 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

Kelvonte Morgan,31, Lanett, DUI
Patricia Gooden, 46, Lanett, Fraudulent Use Debit Card x3

