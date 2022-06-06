Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for June 6
Published 5:02 pm Monday, June 6, 2022
Christopher Franklin Varner, 55, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Suspended and Failure to Appear – Open Container
Matthew Ryan Ormsby, 18, of Lagrange, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Tommy Wayne Johns, 18, of Lagrange, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Seth Jake Kendrick, 27, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Suspended
Kevin Andrew Morrissey, 36, of Alexander City, AL was arrested for DUI
Corey Montrez McKenzie, 41, of Lanett, AL was arrested for DUI
Damion Nakia Brewer, 42, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Driving while Suspended
Tarcory M. Trammell, 18, of Roanoke, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – No Seat Belt
Timothy Allen Sander, 51, of Valley, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
Christopher Michael Calloway, 50, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support
Timothy Michael Osborne, 37, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Fugitive From Justice
Harlan Leland Martin, 34, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support