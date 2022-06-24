Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for June 24

Published 4:36 pm Friday, June 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ron Walters, 58, Five Points, Harassment
Shalonda Thomas, 38, Lafayette, FTA Trespassing 3rd

