It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved husband, father and grandfather. Champalal Bhandari “CB,” 68, a resident of Valley, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 7:51 EDT at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

CB was born on July 23, 1954, in Maharashtra, India to the late Sohanlalji and Kamala ji Bhandari. CB was a very hardworking man. He migrated to United States in 2000 to provide a better future for his family. He was very kind, generous and always helpful. He loved serving his friendly customers at the Citgo Valley where he was fondly referred to as “Pops.”

He is survived by his wife, Nirmala Bhandari; son, Kalpesh; daughter, Vinita; daughter-in-law, Pallavi; son-in-law, Ashish; and grandchildren, Kalpansh, Aagam, Praniti and Aarav.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT at the Bluffton Funeral Services at 1011 N Lanier Ave, Lanett, Alabama 36864 followed by cremation services for close family in Opelika.

Always in our loving hearts,

Bhandari Family in Bhingar, India and USA

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett, Alabama.

