Chattahoochee Fuller Center project dedicates two new homes

LANETT — Two Lanett residents will be living in much better homes thanks to the Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project (CFCP). Theresa Davidson and Oscar Davis got to go inside the new homes for the first time at Saturday afternoon’s on-site dedication in Plant City. Both were smiling from ear to ear.

Theresa Davidson has been living in a local hotel since her Lanett home burned late last year. Her son, Chambers County deputy Loon Davidson, became emotional when he talked about what this new home for his mom means to him.

“Since she lost her home in a fire, she had been staying in a hotel for months,” he said. “We had been looking at all kinds of options for her to have a permanent place to stay. We asked the Fuller Center if there was anything they could do, Miss Kim (Roberts) told me she would look into it. When she called me back to tell me the good news that they could build her a new house, I was overjoyed. I couldn’t help but cry. It’s so much better for her to have a new home. I thank all of you, especially those who made it happen.”

Loon Davidson added that his dad had been killed when he was only two years old.

“My mom had to be both my mom and my dad from then on,” he said.

Mrs. Davidson wore a t-shirt to the dedication with the expression “I Got Sunshine,” a line made famous by The Temptations in the song “My Girl.”

Oscar Davis had been living in a house that was getting in deplorable condition. For him to continue living there, the house would have to have some considerable repair work. The Fuller Center provided him a better option — one of their new senior homes. Davis is a faithful member of Goodsell Methodist Church, and his pastor, the Rev. Kelsey Barnes, was there to express his appreciation of what the Fuller Center had done for Mr. Oscar. He said he was dedicating the new home in the spirit of that rock Jesus talked about.

CFCP Executive Director Kim Roberts said that the dedication days were always the high points of doing the work of the CFCP. Everything else is a lot of hard work in getting everything lined up.

“I just love the excitement of dedication day,” Roberts said. “It is so good seeing what we are doing to change lives for the better. We couldn’t do this without our volunteers and the donations made by some very generous businesses, individuals and 501(c)3 organizations.”

An anonymous donor paid for one of the houses. The Church of the Highlands Serve Team did the faming work for the two houses, The young men from New Birth Ministries did much of the work after that. Eight Days of Hope provided the flooring and the shingles, and High Socks for Hope the furniture. “4 Seasons Heating & Air really helped us,” Roberts said, “and we want to thank West Point Coca-Cola for providing free drinks for our volunteers who worked hard on some really hot days.”

The two new señor homes are CFCP Homes No. 72 and 73.

No. 74 and 75 will be going up in mid-October in this year’s Millard Fuller Legacy Build. Volunteers from near and far will be in Lanett’s Jackson Heights neighborhood that week building two new homes on North 12th Avenue. They will become part of a CFCP community in the area. A total of 13 homes have gone up in Jackson Heights in recent Fuller Center builds. It started with the inaugural Millard Fuller Legacy Build in September 2009.

With the building of CFCP Home No. 75, the local Fuller Center will be reaching a new milestone.

“It’s hard to believe we have done this,” Roberts said, “but we are so gratified we have changed the lives of so many people.”