Children graduate from Lanett Police Department’s Junior Police Academy

LANETT — Eighteen youngsters in the 7-12 age group received certificates, gift bags and challenge coins on Friday in a graduation ceremony in the council chamber at Lanett City Hall. They are members of the 2022 graduating class in the Lanett Police Department’s Junior Police Academy.

According to Lt. Brittany Reaves, who directed the program, the children learned valuable lessons on water safety, staying cool and hydrated on the hot days of summer and the health advantages of avoiding tobacco use and vaping. They also heard presentations on human trafficking, watched a demonstration by the Chambers County SWAT team and learned about what Lanett Police Department investigators do on a daily basis.

Classes took place throughout the week in the Jane B. Farrar Event Center in downtown Lanett.

A Junior Police Academy provides local police officers an opportunity to build a bond of trust and friendship with today’s youth. The LPD has hosted a Junior Police Academy for 7 to 12-year-olds every summer since 2008.

Lt. Reaves has directed the program for the past six years. Assisting her was School Resource Officer Sgt. Alvin McCarley.

“I had a blast this week,” McCarley said.

“This group of kids was absolutely amazing,” Lt. Reaves said. “They played close attention to what was being taught, and we all had fun all week long.”

Members of the Lanett Police Department’s Junior Police Academy for the summer of 2022 include: Ashton Abney, Christopher Abney, Nathaniel Abney, Kylii Barker, Aaliyah Barrow, Kaison Booker, Kellen Casner, Anthony Trana Hernandez, Emily Hernandez, Jennifer Hernandez, Atticus James, Josiah McCarley, Lily McCarley, Gabriel Mendoza, Brooklyn Reaves, Talia Reaves, Nicholas Steele and Taniah Veasley.