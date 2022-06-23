A community will be paying final respects on Monday to a Chambers County deputy who lost his life in the line of duty on Monday evening, June 20, 2022. Law enforcement from all over the state and beyond are expected to attend.

A Homegoing Celebration Remembering the Life of Deputy J’Mar Colin Abel, 24, of Auburn, Alabama, formerly of Huntsville, will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. CST at Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church located at 300 Curry Station Road, Munford, Alabama 36268 with Bishop Walt Higgins officiating.

Interment will commence immediately follow the services at Kelly Springs Memorial Gardens. A public viewing for Deputy Abel will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. CST at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home-Talladega.

Deputy Abel’s body with lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Professional services entrusted to S.M. Goodson Funeral Home and Crematory-Talladega.

Deputy J’mar Colin Abel was born to the union of Martin F. Abel, Sr. and the late Tina R. Abel on May 14, 1998 in Huntsville, Alabama.

At a young age, J’Mar received Christ while attending Talladega Church of God and visiting various other churches. He received his formal education in the Madison County School System and was a 2016 graduate of Columbia High School in Huntsville.

J’Mar attended Kansas Christian College in Overland Park, Kansas receiving a degree in general studies. At the time of his passing, J’Mar had been employed with Chambers County Sheriff’s Office for the past two years.

Deputy J’Mar Colin Abel was a beloved officer, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, and most of all a soon to be father who was desperately awaiting the arrival of his precious unborn daughter, Gianna Janette Abel. He loved law enforcement and had high ambitions of eventually working with the U.S. Marshalls. Deputy Abel enjoyed serving and protecting his community and although we feel a collective sense of loss as we honor his dedication, bravery and commitment to Chambers County and the surrounding areas, we must also remember that Deputy Abel gave his life while working to serve and protect others. His sacrifice will never be forgotten. He was loved by everyone and always had a contagious smile that could brighten up any dark moment. Those close to Deputy Abel described him as a selfless, kind-hearted, well-mannered respectful young man who was incredibly passionate about his law enforcement career with a bright future ahead. He excelled in the exacting nature his job required. Deputy Abel made and earned a high level of respect from so many of his peers, colleagues, and the county he bravely served. When he wasn’t on duty, his fiancé, Jasmine, stated he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed being outdoors, his family and traveling. Deputy Abel touched the lives of so many people in such a short amount of time and was able to accomplish so much prior to his untimely passing. The day of Deputy Abel’s passing marked his second-year anniversary with Chambers County Sheriff Department.

On Monday, June 20, 2022, Deputy J’mar Colin Abel’s earthly life ended while in the line of duty. He is preceded in death by his mother, Tina Revon “Reba” Turner Abel; grandfathers, Wayne Turner Sr. and Dr. Garnett L. Henley; great grandfather, Leonard Jackson, Jr.; great grandparents, Jessie E. Simpson and Jessie L. Gray; uncles, Dewayne “DeDe” Turner and Steven A. Abel.

Left to cherish J’mar’s precious memories are: his father, Martin F. Abel, Sr. of Rainbow City; grandmothers, Associate Pastor Wanda J. Turner of Munford, Alabama and Ms. Annie Pierce of Gadsden; step-grandfather, Dr. Steven D. Abel of Germany; great-grandmother, Mrs. Jonnie Etta Jackson of Munford; brother, Martin F. “Peanut” Abel, Jr. of Talladega; sisters, Alexis Chantel Abel of Rainbow City; Martrina Cox, Chiquera Cox, and Mariah Abel all of Gadsden; uncles, Dwight F. (Terrica) Abel of Dallas, Georgia and Reginal “Reggie” Turner of Anniston; aunts, Donna Latosha Saddler of Munford; Morgana E. Abel of Birmingham and Phyllis M. Easley of Gadsden; great aunts, Teresa J. Collins of Talladega; Sheila J. Bias and Mary Nell “Mug” Jackson both of Munford; Catherine R. Turner of Rome, Georgia and Helen Turner Matthews of Seattle, Washington; fiancé, Jasmine Gaddist of Auburn; Bryson Alijah Gaddist; nephews, niece and many cousins and friends.

Special thanks to Sheriff Sid Lockhart, and the entire Chambers County Sheriff Department for all your acts of kindness, honor, gratitude, respect and support shown to us during this difficult time of bereavement. May God continue to bless each of you.