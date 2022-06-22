Dexter Earl “Pooh” Holloway, Jr.

A memorial service for Dexter Holloway, 32, of Lafayette will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Justin M. Freeman will officiate. A face covering is required.

Mr. Hart, who passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Waverly, Alabama, was born June 8, 1990, in Lee County, Alabama.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Jennifer Diane Holloway; four children, Dominique (Deliah) Johnson, Kaydence Holloway, Damien Holloway and Dayton Holloway; mother, Tona Lynne Holloway; father, Dexter Earl Holloway, Sr.; special grandmother, Debra Maxwell; stepmom, Phyllis McGuire; one brother, David Holloway (Stacy); eleven aunts, Latricia Holloway (Richard), Jackie Estes (Lee), Crystal Yancey (Curt), Dishala (Rod) Matthews, Aliyah (Luquavis) Spinks, Teresa Holloway Kyles, Aretha Maddox, Martha Holloway, Bessie Bledsoe (Byron), Alice Jean Charles and Betty Woody; five uncles, Jose Joe Angel Rubalcaba III, Kenneth (Qwendalyn) Holloway, William B. (Sharon) Holloway, Clifford Askew and Stanford Holloway; father-in-law, Jeffery Chase, Sr.; one brother-in-law, Marshall Foster (Dana); one sister-in-law, Ashley Alford; special nieces and nephews, Alaiana, Jasmine, Julianna, Hunter, Hayley, Pippa, Brendan, Lilyan, Dylan, Nolan, Brianna, Aleigha, Skyler, Aiden and Tressa; and a host of cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing.

