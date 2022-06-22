Funeral arrangements set for fallen Chambers County Deputy

On Wednesday, members of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies escorted Deputy J’Mar Abel to S.M. Goodson Funeral Home and Crematory in Talladega.

A public viewing to be held on Sunday, June 26, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home and Crematory, located at 217 Coosa St. East, Talladega, AL, followed by a funeral service on Monday, June 27 at 3 p.m. CST at Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Munford. Abel will be laid to rest at Kelly Springs Memorial Gardens in Munford.

Flowers may be ordered by going to https://www.smgoodson.com/obituaries/JMar-Abel/