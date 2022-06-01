Gospel Fest to kick off Juneteenth celebrations

LANETT — The local Juneteenth 2022 celebrations will be kicking off on Saturday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. EDT on the ball fields behind the L.B. Sykes Community Center.

Trello Foreman, a gospel Christian hip-hop artist from San Diego, California, headlines a list of local performers that includes Full Armor, the choirs from the Pilgrim and Mt. Hermon Baptist Churches, the Fannings Family, Phoenix Worship, Jay B., the Lewis Family plus talent from other churches and neighborhoods throughout the Greater Valley Area.

Food vendors will be on-site for dinner at this family-oriented activity. Those coming out are invited to bring a pop-up tent, towel, or lawn chair. There’s no cost to attend.

Raised in the church, Trello Foreman was introduced to gospel music by his grandmother when he was eight years old.

A native of the Atlanta area, Trello graduated from Marietta High School and moved to San Diego to play basketball for Southwestern College.

Like many young people, Trello was interested in sports, modeling, music, and acting. Writing became a natural outlet for him to express his pain and his concerns.

Foreman says he has always felt a special calling for his life.

His favorite scripture is found in Philippians 2: “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility, value others above yourself, not looking to your own interests but to the interests of others.”

Christian hip-hop is a form of preaching through music. Trello’s passion is to let God use him to help young people develop a one-on-one relationship with God. His music, such as the “Book of Revelations,” can be found on YouTube videos, Facebook and the Internet.

Trello is married with two children and when not working, he manages a local Walmart store. For additional information on Saturday’s Gospel Fest, contact Natalie Fannings at (334) 476-3213 or Trent McCants at (705) 518-6650.

Sponsored in partnership with the City of Lanett, the popular Juneteenth Community Festival will be held on Saturday, June 18.

It will take place in downtown Lanett from 2 to 7 p.m. EDT. Children’s games, vendors, a car show, music and live entertainment will be available.

The 2022 Juneteenth essay winners will be announced that day.

A fun-filled day will conclude with a fireworks show over the Lanett Mill site, starting at dusk.