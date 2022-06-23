Gov. Ivey orders flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Chambers County Deputy J’Mar Abel

Fallen Chambers County Deputy J’Mar Colin Abel will be laid to rest on Monday, June 27 in Munford. Abel was killed when he lost control of his vehicle while assisting in a chase initiated by the Roanoke Police Department Monday.

In a memo to all state agencies, Gov. Kay Ivey has directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment on Monday, June 27, 2022.

“On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to his family, friends and fellow law enforcement professionals,” Ivey said in the memo. “Deputy Abel’s actions undoubtedly saved lives, and I am forever grateful for his dedication in keeping our communities safe and serving the people of Alabama.”

A public viewing to be held on Sunday, June 26, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home and Crematory, located at 217 Coosa St. East, Talladega, AL, followed by a funeral service on Monday, June 27 at 3 p.m. CST at Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Munford. Abel will be laid to rest at Kelly Springs Memorial Gardens in Munford.

Flowers may be ordered by going to https://www.smgoodson.com/obituaries/JMar-Abel/