Graveside services for Harold Edward Duffie, age 81, of Lafayette will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Daviston Cemetery with Bro. Keith Benefield officiating and Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, before services begin.

Mr. Duffie passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home.

Survivors include: five sons, Anthony Duffie (Sherry) of Valley, Michaele Duffie (Ragene) of West Point, Jeffery Duffie of Daviston, Spence Duffie of Fredonia and Matthew Duffie (Kim) of Roanoke; and one sister, Betty Cantrell of Wedowee.

A Woodland native, Mr. Duffie was born on February 6, 1941, the son of Vassor and Cora Lee Nix Duffie. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Jack Mann. Mr. Duffie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia Duffie; three sisters and one brother.

