Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obits
E-Edition
Contests
Services
About Us
Terms of Use
Submit
Submit a photo
Submit a news tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Submit an engagement announcement
Submit a wedding announcement
Submit an anniversary announcement
Classifieds
Public Notices
Lanett arrest reports for June 14
Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022
By
Staff Reports
John Greer, 61, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Michael Jolly, 45, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Pay.
More Police Reports
Lanett incident reports for June 14
Valley incident reports for June 14
Lanett arrest reports for June 13
Lanett incident reports for June 13
You Might Like
Valley incident reports for June 14
Print Article
Calendar of Events
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Classifieds
Small Business
Services
About Us
Copyright
© 2022, Valley Times-News