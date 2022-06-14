Lanett arrest reports for June 14

Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

John Greer, 61, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Michael Jolly, 45, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Pay.

