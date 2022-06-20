Lanett arrest reports for June 20

Dontavious Keontre Jackson, 27, of Valley, was arrested for FTA- Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Breaking and Entering Vehicle and Theft of Property 2nd.

Justin Lynn Bom, 39, of Thomasville GA, was arrested for Unlawful Breaking and Entering Vehicle and Theft of Property 3rd.

John Todd Pike, 47, of Valley, was arrested for Obstruction of Governmental Operations.

Delresha Lakases Thomas, 21, of Lanett, was arrested for Reckless Endangerment.

Amanda Sue Hall, 33, of Lanett, was arrested for Assault 3rd.

Kimberly Laranda Fears, 39, of Lanett, was arrested for DUI.