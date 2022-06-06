Lanett arrest reports for June 6
Published 4:58 pm Monday, June 6, 2022
Antawin Cortez Peavy, 39, of Lanett, arrested for Obstruction of Government Operations and Resisting Arrest.
Bianca Jones, 31, of Lanett, arrested for FTA- Traffic and FTA- Disorderly Conduct.
Xavious Maurice Holloway, 23, of Lanett, arrested for Criminal Mischief 3rd and Criminal Trespass 3rd.
Corey Montrez Mckenzie, 40, of Lanett, arrested for 2 counts FTA- Traffic.
Melissa Luella Smith, 39, of Lafayette, arrested for FTA- Traffic.
Harlan Leland Martin, 34, of Lagrange, arrested for FTA- Receiving Stolen Property 3rd.
Justin Lewis Royster, 22, of Lanett, arrested for 3 counts FTA- Traffic.
Christopher Shane Colley, 40, of Lanett, arrested for FTA- Possession of Controlled Substance and FTA- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jacoby Nicole Jackson, 33, of Lanett, arrested for Harassment and Criminal Mischief 2nd.
Tommy Joseph Mobley, 49, of Woodland, arrested for FTA- Theft of Property 4th.