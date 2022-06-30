Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Lanett incident report for June 30
Published 4:13 pm Thursday, June 30, 2022
By
Staff Reports
Theft 4th reported in the 5400 Blk 33rd St SW.
Harassing Communications reported in the 1300 Blk 15th St SW.
