Lanett incident reports for June 13
Published 3:58 pm Monday, June 13, 2022
Theft 4th reported in the 600 Blk S 6th St.
Burglary 3rd, Theft 3rd reported in the 4200 Blk 28th St SW.
Assault 3rd reported in the 1600 Blk 21st St SW.
Criminal Mischief 3rd reported in the 600 Blk of Cherry Dr.
Theft 4th reported in the 2300 Blk S Broad Ave.
Theft 3rd reported in the 100 Blk N Gilmer Ave.
Breaking/Entering a Motor Vehicle, Theft 3rd reported in the 100 Blk S 2nd Ave.
Harassment, Criminal Trespass 3rd reported in the 2300 Blk 30th St SW.