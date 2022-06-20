Lanett incident reports for June 20

Theft of Property 4th and Criminal Trespass 3rd was reported in the 4100 blk 24th St SW.

Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 600 blk S. 1st Ave.

Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 400 blk N. Gilmer Ave.

Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 3rd was reported in the area of New Jackson Heights.

Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 1400 blk S. Gilmer Ave.

Domestic Violence 3rd was reported in the 600 blk N. 14th Ct.

Harassment was reported in the 1800 blk 32nd Dr SW.

Harassing Communications was reported in the 1500 blk 61st Ct SW.