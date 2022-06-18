Lanett makes progress on construction of fieldhouse

Lanett High School is in the process of rebuilding their fieldhouse after it burned down in February last year. A roof is currently being put on the building, and it will be finished in August.

“We’ll be in there around the second or third week of August,” Lanett Head Coach Clifford Story Jr. said. “Everything will be complete except the lockers. They told us the state won’t release it until they check all the boxes and make sure we have everything in there we’re supposed to have.”

The new facility is a result of a fire, but it’s also a much-needed upgrade.

“We’re just blessed,” Story said. “I’ve always wanted a new facility, but I didn’t want to get it like this. Like the old saying goes, the Lord works in mysterious ways.”

Lanett had to use the auditorium last season, which wasn’t the best option for them.

“That was detrimental to myself, the school and the players. We didn’t have a home,” Story said. “We didn’t have anywhere for the kids to dress or to hang out. There was no place for the visiting team. It was a tough year.”

Despite not having a facility, the Panthers went 10-3 last season.

For the first time ever, the fieldhouse will contain facilities for the girls basketball team. It will also contain facilities for the football team and boys basketball team.

The fieldhouse will include a home team locker room, away team locker room and women’s locker room. It will also include a new weight room and laundry room.