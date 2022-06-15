Lanett PD respond to shooting on Veterans Memorial Parkway

Published 10:07 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

According to a press release, on June 14, 2022, officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to Greenwood Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

The subject suffering from the gunshot wounds was given medical treatment by Lanett Fire and EMS and then transported to a trauma center for further medical treatment.

The case remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. A preliminary investigation by LPD revealed that a robbery had occurred. No further details will be released at this time. Anyone with any information relating to the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Waldrop at 334-644-2146 or crime stoppers at 334-251-STOP.

More News

Taking precaution during a heat advisory

Annual Lanett City Schools incident reports influenced by pandemic, says superintendent

Chambers Academy student receives $2,500 scholarship

County officials continue to urge voters to vote ‘yes’ to continue the 6 mill tax

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events