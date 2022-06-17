Local non-profits giving away free new clothing and household items on Saturday

Two local charitable organizations, Valley Community Outreach (also known as The Village) and Tree of Life, Inc. have partnered up to hold a Juneteenth community giveaway of new clothing and household items this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will take place at the West Point Training Center at 1122 O.G. Skinner Drive in West Point.

Jennifer Grier, who founded Tree of Life, said anyone is welcome to attend and that visitors don’t have to prove their need.

“They do have to do an intake form when they get there, but there’s no ID or anything required,” she said.

Clothing will be for all ages, genders and sizes and will include t-shirts, pajamas, socks, underwear, leggings and tights. Household items will include blinds, tools, curtains, kitchenware and other home items. All of these items will be from Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond.

“Basically, people will get a ticket,” Grier said. “And once they get a ticket, they’ll come through a line and pick out what they want. That’s basically it. Real simple.”

Grier said there will be free food at the event, although she wasn’t entirely sure what would be served. She said hot dogs were a possibility.

“We definitely want everybody to come down and enjoy themselves and be able to receive free items, especially with everything that’s going on with the inflation and everything,” she said. “This will really help out families and individuals, as well.”

Grier said that the event was organized by Valley Community Outreach.

“This is our third event, Grier said. “We started in April, I want to say … We are planning on doing more events. We have a back-to-school event planned, and we also have a Christmas event planned, as well.”

Tree of Life is ​​a 501c3 faith-based non-profit organization established in 2014, according to https://treeoflifeincorporated.org. Its mission is to connect people with disabilities to vocational services and to help the economically disadvantaged by connecting them with tools and resources.

Valley Community Outreach is also a 501c3 non-profit organization, according to its Facebook page. Its mission is to help anyone in need, whether they be seniors, disabled, homeless, families in need, military veterans, youth or others.