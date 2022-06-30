Miss Alicia L. Williams was born April 26, 1974, in Chambers County to the late O.C. Robinson and Dorothy R. Williams. She departed this life on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.

“Lady,” as she was known to many, accepted Christ as he personal savior and joined the Emanuel Chapel CME Church in West Point. She received her education in the Troup County Schools.

Lady was well known by everyone. She did not meet a stranger. She enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her beautiful daughter, Sha’Miracle Alicia Williams of West Point; three sisters, Stacy Williams and Theresa Davidson, both of West Point, and Karen Ann McCrary of Cleveland, Ohio; two brothers, Demerich D. Williams and Ronald Fleeting, both of West Point; two nieces, Darice A. Williams of Atlanta and Erica Crimm of Valley; two nephews, Dominique A. Williams of Atlanta and Dion’Drey Antwa Williams of West Point; her favorite cousin, Leroy James, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, and host of relatives and friends who loved her dearly.

Graveside services for Miss Williams will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT in the Marseilles Cemetery with Pastor Michael Slaughter as the eulogist and Rev. John Frederick assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 2 p.m. EDT until 6 p.m. EDT at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com .

Arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary.