Mr. Donald Eugene Kirk, 68, of Roanoke died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Vines Funeral Home Chapel at noon CDT with Rev. William Phillips officiating. Public viewing will be held at the chapel one hour before the service from 11 a.m. to noon CDT.

Mr. Kirk is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Patsy Pinkard Kirk of Roanoke; one daughter, Erika Kirk Levett of Montgomery; one brother, Jesse (Maggie) Kirk of Roanoke; one sister, Essie Murph of Montgomery; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roxie Joiner, Georgia (Rev. William) Phillips, Lela Brady, Juanita (Bishop Lathonia) Wright, Catherine Pinkard and Robert R. Pinkard, all of Roanoke, and Lucille Pinkard of Jacksonville, Florida and Paula Kirk of Oklahoma City; three grandchildren, Aubree, Rylee and Benjamin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc. in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.