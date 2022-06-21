Mr. George Jackson, Jr. grew up as the oldest child of the late George Jackson Sr. and Annie Jackson. He was born Oct. 1, 1938, in Chambers County. He departed this life on Friday, June 17, 2022. He was one of Jehovah’s witnesses and served faithfully from 1975 until his death. He served on many theocratic projects including building new kingdom halls in the surrounding area.

He attended the Chambers County public school system. At the age of seventeen, he joined the Navy and served from 1956 to 1961. After completing military service, he was employed, and retired, with West Point Stevens as an electrician. He was one of the first persons of color to serve as an electrician for West Point Stevens.

On March 6, 1959, George made a lifelong commitment of love and faithfulness to the late Mattie Pearl Glaze Jackson. This union bore five children: George (Renia) Jackson, Polly (Johnny) Ross, John (Janice) Jackson, Spencer (Neressa) Jackson and Michael Jackson. He is also survived by his sisters, Lillie Pearl Walker, Annie Ree Dixon, Zannie Hill and Valarie (Gerald) Lancaster; brothers, Roger (Johnnie) Jackson and Robert Shell; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Mattie Pearl Glaze Jackson; his parents, George Jackson Sr. and Annie L. Jackson; sisters, Willie Jean Wright and Corliss Shell; brothers, A.C. Jackson, John W. Jackson, Robert Jackson and Arthur Richard Jackson; and one grandson and caregiver, Demarius “Bud” Patrick.

Graveside services for Mr. Jackson will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. EDT in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Lanett with Bro. Jeffery Morgan officiating and Bro. Terry Cofield assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 2 p.m. EDT until 6 p.m. EDT at the mortuary.

