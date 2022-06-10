Mr. Jerry Turner, 61, of Lanett passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Public visitation will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, from 1 p.m. CDT until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. CDT/noon EDT at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery in Cusseta, Alabama with Pastor Arthur Thomas officiating.

Mr. Turner leaves precious memories to be cherished by his wife, Coren L. Turner; children, Latonya S. Turner, Kristie T. Howell (Victor), Charlie Turner, Demetrius Foreman and Neanne M. Turner; grandchildren, Tyquarrius J. Turner, Isaiha D. Howell, Savannah Howell, Desmond L. Howell, Tristan O. Howell, Tatianna T. Turner, Ja’Quavious Carwell and Charquez Turner; brother, Bobby L. Turner (Annie); sister, Patricia T. Sampson; special aunt, Lela Avery; special niece, Katrina Ashford; special friends, Willie Clyde Floyd and Jessie White; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.