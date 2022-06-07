Mr. Jessie Satterwhite, 66, of Lanett passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022.

A memorial service was held on Monday, June 6, 2022, at noon CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette with Rev. Michael Stiggers, Sr. officiating.

Mr. Satterwhite is survived by his children, LaCretcia (Curran) Hale, Kimberly Bledsoe, April Bledsoe, Felicia Bledsoe, Delvron Bledsoe, Ronald James, Brian (Shannon) Bledsoe and Calvet James; sisters, Dorothy Satterwhite, Christine (Billy) Holloway and Kimberly (Theo) Abner; brothers, Tommy Satterwhite, Gary (Angela) Frazier and Donald Frazier; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.