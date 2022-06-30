Mr. Pedro Lopez Davidson, the son of Howard Lee Davidson and the late Martha Lovelace Davidson was born on June 29, 1972, in West Point. Surrounded by his loving family, Pedro peacefully departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

Pedro accepted Christ and united with Bethlehem Baptist Church in West Point.

He received his education in the Troup County Schools where he was a member of the 1991 graduating class of Troup County Comprehensive High School in LaGrange. He was employed by West Point Stevens, Lanett Facility, in Lanett.

On July 5, 2015, Pedro joined in holy matrimony to Cynthia Watson.

Pedro enjoyed cutting grass, fishing and riding in his Hummer.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Essence Todd; mother; sister, Satunja Johnson; aunt, Mamie Stevenson and uncle, Paul Lovelace, Jr.

Pedro leaves to cherish his memories; a loving wife, Cynthia Davidson of Valley; six children, Kortavious Trammell of West Point, Constance Booker of West Point, Shapez Davidson of Lanett, Loquarius Trammell of West Point, Kiana Bailey of Auburn and Kendarius Spence of Lanett; step-daughter, Jasmine Dardy of Valley; one goddaughter, Geneva West of Nashville, Tennessee; his father, Howard Lee, Davidson of West Point; one brother, Horatio Davidson of Rochester, New York; two sisters, Erika Davidson and Shemikia Robinson, both of West Point; four aunts, Shirley Lovelace Holloway of Jacksonville, Florida, Patricia (Jimmy) Carlisle of Lanett, and Lula (Eddie Joe) Ridgeway and Sarah (Leroy) Darden, both of West Point; four uncles, Robert Lovelace and Edward Lovelace, both of Rochester, New York, Alexander (Cassandra) Lovelace of West Point and Vinton (Norma Jean) Lovelace of Lanett; mother-in-law, Mattie Crim of Valley; sister-in-law, Shirley Watson of Atlanta; three brothers-in-law, Calvin Watson of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Stanley Watson and Barrett Watson, both of Valley; four grandchildren, Kwatasiah Brooks, Kortni Trammell and Malani Trammell, all of West Point, and Amoura Bailey of Auburn; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and special friend, Chez Bonner of West Point.

A funeral service for Mr. Davidson will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 3 p.m. EDT in the sanctuary of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in West Point with Dr. W. T. Edmondson as the pastor, Pastor Robert L. Carter as the eulogist and Rev. Charles Trammell, Rev. Chris Jackson, Rev. Roger Walker and Rev. W. G. Wimberly assisting. Interment will follow in the Marseille Cemetery.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 3 p.m. EDT until 7 p.m. EDT at the mortuary.

To express condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com.

Arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary.