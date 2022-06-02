Mr. Stanley Allen, Sr., 68, of Roanoke passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Public visitation will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, from 2 p.m. CDT until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. CDT at Roanoke First United Methodist Church in Roanoke with Rev. L.B. Houston as the eulogist and Rev. Ricky Cofield officiating.

Burial will follow at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery in Roanoke, Alabama.

Mr. Allen leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Patricia Allen; two daughters, Olivia Bailey of Arlington, Texas and Stacey Allen of Roanoke, Alabama; two sons, Stanley (LeNeice) Allen of Cartersville, Georgia and Surrun (Kimberly) Allen of Corpus Christi, Texas; five brothers, Stafford Allen of Roanoke, Alabama, Darrell (Alice) Allen of Dallas, Georgia, Lamar (Pamala) Allen of Powder Springs, Georgia, Reginald Allen of LaGrange and Ronald Allen of Birmingham; three sisters, Ruth (Randolph) Lyons of Opelika, Vanessa Carlisle of Roanoke, Alabama and Cassandra Allen of Birmingham; one sister-in-law, Cynthia Foster of Roanoke, Alabama; three brothers-in-law, Charles (Donna) Trammell of Roanoke, Alabama, Willie Trammell of Chula Vista, Georgia and Tommie (Elizabeth) Trammell of Roanoke, Alabama; sixteen grandchildren: Jamecia Ester, Tatijuana Pitts, Jaquezman Pitts, Terrell Brown, Jr., Kentrell Chapman, Jr., Kinns’lee Boyd, Trista Allen, Kylie Allen, Stanley Allen III, Kaleb Allen, Kaiden Allen, Sole Allen, Carter Allen, Da’mir McBride, King M. Allen and Tyshawn Allen; two great-grandchildren, Ja’cory Ester and Za’Karreon Ester; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.