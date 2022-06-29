Mr. William Jerry Vaughn, age 75, of Huguley passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Diversicare of Lanett.

Mr. Vaughn was born on Aug. 3, 1946, in Wedowee, Alabama to the late Will D. Vaughn and Sarah Vaughn. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Army and was a member of Fredonia Community Holiness Church. He was a hard-working man with an infectious smile and a great sense of humor. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and reading history. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his wife and in his later years greatly enjoyed taking trips with her. He was an employee of West Point Stevens for 37 years and then worked at Walmart in Valley for 12 years.

Mr. Vaughn accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at an early age. He lived his faith and loved the Lord with all of his heart. He was definitely a praying man. Over the years, he composed several gospel songs. He was loved by everyone who knew him.

Mr. Vaughn is survived by his wife of 51 years that he married on May 28, 1971, Angie Vaughn; his daughter, Allecia Nicole McFarland (Jon) of Knoxville, Tennessee; the girl whom he referred to as “he and Angie’s” firstborn, Jennifer McClian Ervin of Huguley; two granddaughters whom he adored, Eleanora Vaughn McFarland and Vivian Elise McFarland, both of Knoxville, Tennessee; his godson, Parker White of Lanett; his siblings, Donald Vaughn, Helen Vaughn, Ruby Vaughn, Elsie Adamson, Rosa Lee Brown, Kathryn Wortham (Roy) and Sylvia Creed (Ronnie), all of Wedowee, Alabama, Marie Waldrep (Gary) of Roanoke, Alabam and Martha Newman (Mark) of Oxford, Alabama; brother-in-law, Mike Rice; and many nieces, nephews and family friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Lynn Vaughn; sister, Carrie Lee Rice; father-in-law, Willie Foster; and mother-in-law, Alma Foster.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Pastor Milford McClain will officiate. Mr. Vaughn’s family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

