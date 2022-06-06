Mrs. Annie Ruth Thomas Teague, age 88, of Lanett entered Heaven’s Gates on Sunday, June 5th, 2022, at the EAMC Lanier Nursing Home.

Mrs. Teague was born on May 3, 1934, in Louina, Randolph County, Alabama to her late parents, James and Ada Rochester Thomas. The Thomas family made their home in Roanoke, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, T.J. Teague; grandson, Timothy James Teague, II; great-grandson, Dallas Reed Moncus; brothers, Billy Thomas, Bobby Thomas and Authur Thomas; sisters, Kattie Baldwin, Ada Jimmie Smith, Darie Hodges, Grace Scott and Peggy Aglin.

Mrs. Teage is survived by her four children, Cindy (Krallin) Hodge, Tim (Beverly) Teague, Phil (Kathy) Teague and Lisa (Jimbo) Richardson; grandchildren, Steve (Cathy) Hodge, Ken (Kelli) Hodge, Jon (Alaine) Hodge, Cathy (Barry) Cupp, Tia (Len) Sweet, Josh (Whitney) Teague, Lindsey Teague Moncus, Rebekah (Josh) Asslin, Jacob (Amber) Richardson, Micah (Ashley) Richardson and Ethan Richardson; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, with another due in December 2022; and sisters, Hazel Franklin, Frances Bowles and Mary Lou Nichols.

Ruth loved her family with a Christian mother’s heart. Her children and grandchildren brought her much happiness through her life, and she embraced them dearly. She also loved her Lord and Savior and with the voice of an angel sang of her loved to him daily. Ruth grew up in a Pentecostal family, and southern gospel music was deeply rooted in every aspect of her life. She also learned the value of hard work, growing up the daughter of James (Junk) Thomas, who taught all of his children how to work with their hands. It was not unusual to see Mrs. Ruth Teague cleaning copper with her husband, T.J., and the same day picking vegetables to can or cook for her family.

“Mom always looked forward to her family reunions. She would do everything she could to fix her delicious fried okra, peas, and green beans. And we will never forget her delicious strawberry and blackberry cobblers. We must believe she is having the best reunion ever now with all of her family who arrived before her at her home.

You could see her on weekends scouting out yard sales, going through classified ads and planning her trip for the day. She would go and return home with her car loaded down with her bargains. She also liked to read and do crossword puzzles.”

Ruth and T.J. moved to White Springs, Florida in 1978 and then returned home in 1997.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at noon EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley with interment following in Hillcrest Cemetery. Her family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Saturday morning from 11 a.m. EDT until the service hour.

Pallbearers will be Josh Teague, Jacob Richardson, John Hodge, Ken Hodge, Micah Richardson, Braydon Moncus, Ethan Richardson, Austin Teague and Steve Hodge.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.