Mrs. Jimmie L. Taylor, 79, of Valley passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Mrs. Taylor was born in Covington, Kentucky on June 3, 1943, to the late James McFarland and Mary McFarland. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bo James Taylor, son, Terry Taylor, and grandson, Jesse James Taylor.

Mrs. Taylor worked for the Social Security Administration in Birmingham before her retirement.

She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, woodworking and crafts and taking care of her flower garden.

She was an avid University of Alabama football fan and was an Atlanta Braves fan.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley with interment following in Johnson Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Rusty Letson will officiate. Her family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m. EDT until 2 p.m. EDT.

She is survived by her children, Sandi T. Pace of Valley and Benjamin Wayne Taylor of Birmingham; sister, Tonya Williams of Florida; grandson, Zackary D. Pace of Deatsville; and great-granddaughter, Jayleigh Taylor.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.