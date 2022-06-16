Mrs. Margie Elaine Irvin Bailey, 66, of Valley died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Bailey was born in Chambers County on April 25, 1956, to the late Willie Clinton Irvin and the late Vera Lucille Lauderdale Irvin and worked as a homemaker.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT or 10 a.m. CDT at the Langdale Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Geter officiating.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery prior the service.

She is survived by two children, Crystal Douglas of Wadley, Alabama and Jason Bailey of Valley; five grandchildren, Taylor Meeks, Ashley Douglas, Caitlyn McCormick, Austin Douglas and Jeffery Douglas; and six great-grandchildren, Ellie Meeks, Hudson Meeks, Christian Sigala II, Andrew Sigala, Odin McCormick and Samson McCormick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Janice Jones, Lucille Jordan and Shirley Irvin; and brothers, Tim Irvin, James Irvin, Willie Irvin and Calvin Irvin.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.