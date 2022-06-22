Mrs. Nyelshulia Vesta Lewis-Rich, 38 of Anniston (formerly of Roanoke) and

her infant daughter, “Sunshine” died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Regional

Medical Center, Anniston.

Funeral services will be held at Word Alive International Outreach, 122 Allendale Road, Oxford, AL 36203 on Friday, June

24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. CST with Associated Pastor, Dan Mattox officiating.

The remains will lie instate at the church from 11:00 a.m. CST until the funeral hour.

Interment will be in Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, 7485 County Road 278, Roanoke.

Public viewing and visitation with the family will be at Wedowee Elementary School, 896 Woodland Ave. NW, Wedowee, AL 36278, Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at

www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.