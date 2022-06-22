Mrs. Nyelshulia Vesta Lewis-Rich
Published 11:39 am Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Mrs. Nyelshulia Vesta Lewis-Rich, 38 of Anniston (formerly of Roanoke) and
her infant daughter, “Sunshine” died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Regional
Medical Center, Anniston.
Funeral services will be held at Word Alive International Outreach, 122 Allendale Road, Oxford, AL 36203 on Friday, June
24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. CST with Associated Pastor, Dan Mattox officiating.
The remains will lie instate at the church from 11:00 a.m. CST until the funeral hour.
Interment will be in Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, 7485 County Road 278, Roanoke.
Public viewing and visitation with the family will be at Wedowee Elementary School, 896 Woodland Ave. NW, Wedowee, AL 36278, Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at
www.vinesfuneralhome.com
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.