Funeral arrangements are pending for Mrs. Nyelshulia Vesta Lewis Rich, 38, of Anniston (formerly of Roanoke) and her infant daughter (called Sunshine). They died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Regional Medical Center in Anniston.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc. in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.