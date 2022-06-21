Mrs. Ophelia Black Jones was born Feb. 2, 1925, in Chambers County to the late Della Black and Oliver Walker. God came and plucked another flower from his earthly garden and called Mama Jones home on June 17, 2022, at Wellstar West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange.

She graduated from the Chambers County school system, where she later became a teacher.

Ophelia accepted Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in West Point, where she served in many capacities of the church. Some included the Nurses Guild, Sunday school teacher and the Valley City-Wide Choir, Bible school teacher and Mother Board. Ophelia was a great poet and would be invited to various churches through the area as well as her church, Bethlehem, reciting her poems.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters and a great-grandson, Fabian Graham.

Her memories will be cherished by her two loving and devoted daughters, Barbara (the late Lee) Autry of Lanett and JoAnn Jones of West Point; five grandchildren, James (Traci) Graham and Barry Graham, both of West Point, Gaytresha (Charles) McLemore and Timothy Graham, both of Marietta, Georgia, and Shemeka (Tony) Madden of Detroit; seven great-grandchildren, Deonta McLemore, Yianna Mackey, Shania Jackson, Quavian Autry, Jaleel Moore, T’Oni Madden and Rogdricus Huguley; two great-great-grandchildren, Nevaeh McLemore and Macie Huguley; two godchildren, Enrick Fears and Charnesia Buckner; two special nephews, Ernest Bailey and James Morris Jones; two special friends, Edith Davidson and Janice Cherry; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A homegoing celebration for Mrs. Ophelia Jones will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Bethlehem Baptist Church, with Dr. W. T. Edmondson as pastor and eulogist and Rev. Tommy Gilbert, Rev. Adrian Frazier and Rev. Gwenorris Booker assisting. Interment will follow in the Marseilles Cemetery.

Public viewing for Mrs. Jones will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com.

Arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary.