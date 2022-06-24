Ms. Carrie Jones, 76, of LaFayette passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at LaFayette Extended Care in LaFayette.

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at noon CDT at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette with Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr. officiating.

Ms. Jones is survived by a special nephew, Gregory Jones of Lanett, a special cousin, Tammy Seroyer of LaFayette, and other nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.