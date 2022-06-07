Ms. Jessie Mae Trammell, 74, a resident of Roanoke, Alabama, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. CDT on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Five Points with Rev. Calvin Trammell officiating. Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley is directing. Public viewing is scheduled for Friday, June 10, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. CDT at Davis Memorial Mortuary.

A Chambers County native, Ms. Trammell was the daughter of the late Ralph and Carrie Lee Trammell. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Five Points and a 1969 graduate of Randolph County Training School. She studied CNA at Randolph County Hospital before having a 37-year career at Candlewick Yarns. She is survived by one son, Corey (Parquitta) Trammell of LaFayette; one grandchild, Teiliyah Patterson of Nashville, Tennessee; six siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.