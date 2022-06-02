New Horizon Community Theatre presenting a bonus show

The New Horizon Community Theatre in West Point is presenting a bonus show in their current season.

“‘One Stoplight Town’ is a story about people from a town so small that you might drive through without taking a second look,” says the synopsis for the show on the Dramatic Publishing website. “But if you stopped for just a moment, you might see a young boy and girl fall in love, a cantankerous grocery store owner coping with change, a son returning home while a daughter thinks about leaving, and a handyman taking it all in while he fixes what is broken. These stories and more are filled with fun characters, lots of humor, plenty of heart and the theme that change comes for us all, whether we are ready or not.”

The performance dates for “One Stoplight Town” are Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. each night. There will also be a matinee performance on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students, seniors ages 55 and older and members of the military. Tickets are available online at www.nhct.org or may be purchased at the door.

Managing Artistic Director Bill Nixon of New Horizon Community Theater said the show is being performed to make up for another show, “Big,” being canceled in December. “Big” is based on a Tom Hanks movie, he said. It’s about a pre-teen child named Josh who made a wish to be big and woke up the next day in an adult body.

“Big” was canceled due to scheduling conflicts with the holidays. Nixon said it was a complicated show to put together with a lot of moving parts and songs.

“We couldn’t get the full cast together to rehearse,” he said. “So we decided rather than do a bad performance of a good production, we’d just cancel it.”

Nixon estimated that “One Stoplight Town” will have about 18 actors ages five to 45. He said the actors have been preparing to perform for five weeks.

“It’s fairly new,” he said. “I got a perusal script and read it. I liked it. It’s suitable for all ages; it involves all ages.”

Nixon said that he grew up in Lindale, Georgia, a small town that had one stoplight, just like the town in the script.

“And then the characters appealed to me,” he said. “They’re all people that we all know and have all seen and have all interacted with. It’s just small town life. And there’s some funny stories, some funny bits in it and serious, poignant bits.”

“One Stoplight Town” will have an ensemble cast with some recurring characters.

“They come in for one scene,” Nixon said. “Then they’re gone for two or three scenes and come back. And there are some characters that are just in one scene. And also, the actors play multiple roles, a lot of them.”

Nixon said “One Stoplight Town” will be the sixth and last show of this season. The next season begins next week with a show called “Love Letters.”

For more information, email info@nhct.org or call (706) 643-7529.