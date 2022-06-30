New houses coming to LaFayette later this year

By Chase Davis

LAFAYETTE — Four new houses are set to be built in LaFayette starting in July. The houses will be located on 1st Street SW near the fire department.

Regina Mangram, a realtor with ERA Ivy League Realty is working on the project in conjunction with her father Jack Holloway, owner of J. Holloway Construction.

“[My father and I] are both from LaFayette, and we wanted to do something for our hometown to address the housing problem,” Mangram said.

Mangram noted that most of the houses in LaFayette are relatively old and that her goal with this project is to bring “new life” into the city.

“The house here is old and outdated, and people want to live in an updated house,” Mangram said. “A lot of people are moving out of LaFayette to surrounding cities looking for new houses.”

Each of the four houses has a unique style. However, they all share an updated, modern aesthetic. While this first project will only include four houses, Mangram hopes to do larger-scale projects down the road.

“We wanted our first project to be small, which is why we are only doing four houses,” she said. “Depending on how successful this project is, we hope to do bigger projects with more houses in the future.”

The houses went up for presale Tuesday night, according to Mangram. It is projected that the houses will be completed by October or November of this year. If you have any questions or inquiries, contact Mangram at (706) 366-7885.