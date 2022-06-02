Norman L. Adams, age 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Lanett surrounded by friends and family on June 1, 2022.

Born in Atlanta on Oct. 19, 1955, Norman lived life to the fullest. From cars to motorcycles to the great outdoors, he always enjoyed being around all of his friends and family. His outgoing and larger-than-life personality was shown with each relationship he built.

He is survived by his sister, Joan; son, Matthew; daughter, Shelby; stepchildren, Derek and Corey; and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Adams’ Family Cemetery on Saturday June 4 at 5 p.m. Friends and family are invited to the house afterward to celebrate.

