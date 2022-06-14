OUR VIEW: Get out and vote on continuation of the ad valorem tax

In 2003, the voters in Chambers County decided that to move the county forward, there needed to be another tax implemented that could provide funding for various projects in our schools and infrastructure.

That tax came in the form of a 6 Mill (not $6 million) tax split in half between the school systems and the highway department.

Fast forward 20 years, that tax is set to expire, and another vote is required to keep that tax in effect.

There is no doubt that the money that comes from this small tax has a lasting impact on our community. Evidence of that came Wednesday when the Chambers County commission’s Rules, Ways, and Means committee hosted a presentation that included Superintendents Dr. Jennifer Boyd with Lanett City Schools and Casey Chambley with Chambers County School District, county attorney Skip McCoy, and county engineer Josh Harvill.

The purpose of the presentation was to provide a sales pitch of sorts and urge the community to vote yes to continue the six mill ad valorem tax.

Each presenter discussed projects that have been completed using funds from this tax and upcoming projects that this tax – should it pass a public vote – will aid in funding.

As we know, CCSD has some significant construction projects that will begin relatively soon and require extensive funding.

This measure is on the ballot on June 21 and may be more critical than voting for the next governor or sheriff. This tax will impact this county immediately — one way or another.

We have heard the arguments for continuing the tax. We also want to hear from people who might be against this tax. If you are interested, please contact us at news@valleytimes-news.com.

In the meantime, you can view the presentation on our Facebook page or our website, valleytimes-news.com.