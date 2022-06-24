OUR VIEW: Main Street kick off a success

When the announcement that the city of LaFayette was awarded the Main Street Alabama designation, you could feel the energy start to build. Earning the designation was difficult, but the work ahead will be even more difficult. But if the turnout for Wednesday’s Taste of LaFayette event indicates how things will go, we think everything will be fine.

You have to consider several factors that may have prevented more people from coming out, including the scorching temperatures and many in our community still mourning the loss of Chambers County Deputy J’Mar Abel. Still, prominent community members were out in full force to show their support for the city and the people who put the time and effort into what we hope to be significant steps toward revitalizing our county seat.

We hope Wednesday’s event serves as a fresh start and as ideas become a reality, we trust the community will continue to show its support. Not just the citizens of LaFayette but all across Chambers County. We stand and applaud everyone that made this designation possible and those that organized and pulled off an event that has drawn attention from other Main Street communities.