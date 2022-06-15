Patheja Column: Glad to be working in Chambers Co.

My name is Noah Patheja, and I’m starting my first week as a sports reporter for The Valley Times-News. I’m so excited to be here, and I can’t wait to be a part of this community.

I was born in Valparaiso, Indiana, but I moved down to Aiken, South Carolina when I was one. I’ve lived in the south pretty much my entire life. I always thought Aiken was a tight-knit community, but the Valley area has completely redefined what a tight-knit community is.

I attended high school at Augusta Prep in Augusta, Georgia and moved on to the University of South Carolina. I graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. I never thought I would find myself in Alabama. I’m the youngest of four children. I have two sisters and a brother. My oldest sister and brother graduated from Alabama, and my other sister graduated from Auburn. My family had no history of living in Alabama prior to my siblings attending college, but this state has found a way to draw me in as well.

I moved down here on Saturday, and I can already tell I’m going to love living here. Everyone has already been so nice to me, and Chambers County already feels like home to me in the short time I’ve been here.

My interests include playing the guitar, playing golf and traveling. One interesting thing about me is I have been to 24 different countries. I can also build a computer from scratch. I’m also a big music guy. I love rock, reggae, metal, alternative and other subgenres.

I’m looking forward to working here and getting to know as many people as I can. I also can’t wait for football season, which is my favorite time of the year.

I’m amazed at how much people have welcomed me here. I’m so used to living in Columbia where people don’t even really look at other people that it’s a nice change of pace. As a Lynyrd Skynyrd fan, I feel like I can finally say Sweet Home Alabama.