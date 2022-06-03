Peggy Jo Gunnells Gillenwaters was born November 18, 1941, in Langdale to Luther Beaman (Luke)Gunnells and Mary Jo Smith Gunnells. She passed away at her residence on Monday, May 30, 2022.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, William (W.L.) Gillenwaters; four children: Joe (Luann) Gillenwaters, Tina (Robert) Tolleson, David (Teresa) Gillenwaters and Bonnie (Ben) Edwards; five grandchildren: Tiffany, Brittany, and Heather Gillenwaters, Leta (Trevor) Crawford and April (Harley) Crowder; and four great-grandchildren: Kallen, Harlyn, Oliver and Kaliyah.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Lisa Marie Gillenwaters, great-grandson, Andrew David Crowder and brother, James A. (Luke) Gunnells.

Peggy was a lifelong resident of Valley. Peggy was a loving, faithful wife, mother and friend. She loved Jesus, her family and especially her grands! Her grands affectionately knew her as MeMommy.

She was a faithful member of Plant City Baptist Church. Her love for her friends, family and Jesus were expressed freely and abundantly; it was evident how much she loved you.

She loved to sing in the choir, and she was the biggest fan of her family and all their talents and accomplishments. Peggy loved Alabama football, and it was rare to see her without an Alabama shirt on!

She was proud to shout Roll Tide Roll! If you knew her, you were a better person.