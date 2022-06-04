Point University Golf Club holding kids summer camp

With summer upon us, it’s time to find ways to keep kids busy while they’re out of school. A brand new Junior Golf Summer Camp run by Point University Golf Club aims to teach kids ages six through 12 the basics of putting, chipping and full swing in golf.

There will be four sessions kids can be registered for. Session 1 goes from June 6 to June 9, Session 2 goes from June 20 to June 23, Session 3 goes from July 11 to July 14 and Session 4 goes from July 25 to July 28.

One session costs $100 per child. Each day, the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Parents can sign their kids up for a session at the Point University Pro Shop located at 2001 Country Club Drive in Lanett.

Maddux Lytle, the head men’s golf coach at Point University and assistant general manager of the golf club, said there was no set upper limit to how many golfers there could be per session but estimated that each would have about 10 to 15.

“You can sign up up to the day of as long as we have plenty of openings,” he said.

If a session has started, Lytle said parents could sign their children up for the next session.

Lytle said junior golfers will each receive a glove and three golf balls per session.

Junior golfers will get to engage in daily contests and win prizes such as golf balls, drinks and snacks.

“There will be chipping contests, closest to the pin putting contests, stuff like that,” Lytle said.

For more information, call (706) 784-8719.